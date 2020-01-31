Anandapur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the much-awaited Anandapur barrage during his one-day visit to Anandapur subdivision in Keonjhar district Friday.

The CM’s helicopter landed at the BN High School playground at 11:45am. From there, he went to the Anandapur barrage to inaugurate it at 11:55am. After inauguration, he spent a few moments strolling on the barrage alone. Thereafter he attended the Platinum Jubilee programme of BN High School, the oldest school in the subdivision at noon and also attended a general meeting held at Anandapur stadium at 12:45pm.

Notably, the CM had laid the foundation stone for the barrage back in 2009. Once the water is stored to its capacity, it will irrigate 60,000 hectares of farmlands in Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Areas like Ghasipura, Hatadihi and Anandapur in Keonjhar district, and Khaira, Oupada, Soro, Bahanaga, Nilagiri, Remuna and Balasore town in Balasore districts are going to be immensely benefitted from the barrage.

The barrage, constructed at a cost of Rs 475 crore, has a capacity of holding 350 lakh cusecs of water. Water can be drained out through eight sluice gates.

In order to maintain law and order during the chief minister’s programme, a total of seven DSPs, 17 inspectors, 40 SIs, 72 ASIs, 75 constables, 180 home guards and seven platoons of police forces were pressed into service.

