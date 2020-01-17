Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated a day-long conference of state cadre IAS officers at the Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall in Bhubaneswar.

At the conference, the chief minister administered an oath to the officers that promises of providing best possible services to the people.

The oath reads, “People are the soul of democracy. Every institution in a democracy is for the people, created by their money to empower and serve the people. They own the institutions. Every person visiting any institution will be treated with dignity and his issues will be treated in a professional and ethical manner. People are the masters. And those who work are paid by the people.”

Addressing the media, chief secretary Asit Tripathy said, “There are many challenges in the field such as industrialisation, rehabilitation, resettlement, land acquisition for new township, plastic recycling, health citizen-centric services, urbanisation and many others. The young officers have a role in taking up these challenges.”

PNN