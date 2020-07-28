Bhubaneswar: In a bid to save lives of critically-ill Covid-19 patients, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Tuesday, inaugurated the second plasma bank of the state at Capital Hospital here.

Naveen said plasma banks will come up at IGH—Rourkela, VIMSAR—Burla and MKCG Medical College—Berhampur shortly. The first plasma bank was inaugurated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack recently.

As preliminary result of plasma therapy for Covid patients in the state has been very encouraging, he hoped that plasma donation with the participation of more and more people will become a community driven people’s movement. “It is the solemn commitment of the state government that no person will be deprived of access to latest medical technology,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the sincere and dedicated service of the doctors and paramedics in the fight against Covid. He urged all to work unitedly in order to encourage and strengthen their morale in this difficult situation.

He appealed to Covid recovered patients to donate plasma

and register themselves by

logging in the web portal (https://covid19.odisha.gov.in). The database will include their consent along with eligibility.

So far, plasma from 23 cured patients has been collected in two weeks’ time. This has given us the confidence to expand the services to other parts of the state by adding more plasma centres.

Naveen also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state. He directed the officials concerned to immediately provide `50 lakh compensation to the closest relatives of the Covid warriors who died on duty.

Expressing concern over negligence on attending non-Covid patients in hospitals, the Chief Minister has directed to ensure proper treatment for such patients. He also suggested strengthening the ambulance network in the state.

“Our priority is to save the lives of patients. All our steps should be focused on this,” he said during the meeting.

In addition, he advised to provide the necessary medical assistance to the patients being treated at home and to pay special attention to monitoring their health condition.