Bhubaneswar: Appealing to citizens to provide succour to stray animals in distress, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday inaugurated tele veterinary service and launched animal resources mapping initiative.

For protection and care of stray animals in urban areas, Patnaik also launched a helpline number 1962 for immediate response towards animals in distress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said one can dial toll free number 1962 to report such animals and ensure emergency services. The helpline will remain open 24×7 to extend veterinary services through animal ambulances in 11 urban areas.

The line department officials have been directed to facilitate the services, he said, adding that NGOs engaged in animal care would be sanctioned funds for the purpose.

The CM also inaugurated tele veterinary services to help farmers engaged in fisheries and cattle farming in rural areas. It would not only protect fish and cattle farms but also improve farmers’ income, he said.

The farmers can dial toll free number 1962 or 155333 to avail the services from animal service units in all blocks, he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated fisheries and animal resources mapping system. Under the state government’s 5T initiative, all animal farms in Odisha would have geo-tagging and would be displayed on WEB-GIS.

The government also signed an agreement with BAIF Institute for engaging 1500 technicians for artificial insemination across the state. Another agreement was signed with Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aqua Culture for setting up a hatchery of ‘Bhekti’ fish at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

Odisha’s new Agriculture, Farmer Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister RP Swain attended the meeting.

PTI