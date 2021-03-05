Bhubaneswar: On occasion of 105th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik which is being celebrated as Panchayati Raj and Loka Seva Diwas in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated more than 3,000 ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ and ‘OdishaOne Portal’ at Kharvela Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ services are part of 5T initiative of the state government.

Informing about the scheme, Patnaik said his government is focused on service and honour. “People are at the heart of democracy. To empower them and to provide them services in an honourable manner and bring in necessary changes in system, my government has started ‘5T Initiative’ and ‘Mo Sarkar,” Naveen said.

Pointing out Biju Patnaik’s inclination towards implementation of technology, he said Biju Babu wanted technology should reach each and every village, using benefits of science and technologies, common men of villages should improve their living condition. ‘Mo Seva Kendra’ is a major step in realising his dream, the Chief Minister added.

“A common man will get a number of government benefits at his doorstep through this centre and he will no longer have to do rounds of government offices,” he added.

While describing the future aspect of ‘Mo Seva Kendra’, he said, “In coming days, all the panchayats will have a ‘Mo Seva Kendra’. This will create employment opportunities for 8,000 young boys and girls. Similarly, ‘OdishaOne Portal’ will go a long way in providing services to computer savvy town residents.”

Naveen directed administrative officials to take steps to raise awareness about the two programmes among people and keep a watch on quality of services on offer.

PNN