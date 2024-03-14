Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated the Online Incentive Management System developed by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), marking the beginning of a new era of e-governance in the state.

This system allows entrepreneurs to submit applications for incentives under various policies related to IT, electronics, data centre, BPO, semiconductor manufacturing, and fabless policies, an official said.

The system offers several advantages over traditional physical application submission methods, including easy document upload, single-window portal, error-checking features, and message alerts. Moreover, it employs robust security measures to prevent unauthorised access, he said.

Through this online portal, companies can submit applications anytime, any day, allowing for greater flexibility. It also enables real-time tracking of application status and provides notifications via email or SMS at different processing stages.

Patnaik expressed his satisfaction with the new online system, noting that it’s likely the first time any state has implemented a faceless incentive management platform for IT/Electronics Industries through an online platform.

He emphasised that these initiatives aim to make governance more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly.

Additionally, the electronics and information technology department, in collaboration with NASSCOM and other industry bodies, plans to conduct hands-on training programmes for IT/ITeS/Electronics establishments on using the online portal effectively.

In conjunction with the launch, Patnaik also inaugurated new district websites developed under the ‘Standardized Website Framework’ (SWF), aligned with the state’s 5T (transformation) initiative.

All 30 district portals have been developed within this framework to offer a unified experience for citizens across government websites, the official added.

Patnaik highlighted that these initiatives reinforce the state’s commitment to technological transformation, enhancing transparency and efficiency. He emphasised that they represent models of 5T governance, setting new benchmarks in the nation.

VK Pandian, chairman of Nabin Odisha, praised the impact of the 5T initiative, crediting it with bringing transformation across various sectors of the state. He noted that the principles of 5T have helped navigate through times of uncertainty successfully.

PTI