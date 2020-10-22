Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday launched four citizen-centric online services including online application for ration cards.

The system will provide four services, which can be availed by people from the citizen services link provided on the official website of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department – www.foododisha.in.

With the launching of online platforms, people can now apply online for new ration cards and even make corrections. The farmers can register themselves for selling their paddy through the website. Besides, a deposit of license fee for fair price shops and cost of foodgrains by the fair price shops have been made online.

Naveen said that it as an important step towards transparency and efficiency. The state government is committed towards food security for all. About 25 people excluded from the National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been covered under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), he said.

Almost all people of the state are directly connected to this department. Hence, he asked concerned officials to create awareness among people to avail the benefits of these services.

The Food Supply department was asked to submit a report about the number of people who availed online services in a month.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the book ‘Making of a Food Secure Odisha’, which contains all the information on the vast changes that have taken place in the state over the last 20 years towards food security.

Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that the department is committed to making sweeping changes under the 5T program. The online citizen services are an important step in this direction, he said.