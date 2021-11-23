Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday kick started several developmental projects worth Rs276 crore for Kandhamal district.

Naveen launched the projects while visiting the district for distribution of the smart health card to Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiaries.

Stating that special emphasis is being given on infrastructure development, he said that a 500-bed Medical College & Hospital would be set up in Kandhamal district with an investment of Rs504 crore. The construction of the medical college will be completed on time, he said.

The Chief Minister said that connectivity is a major problem in the district. Therefore, bridges have been constructed in 69 Panchayats with an investment of Rs120 crore under the Biju Setu Yojana. Around 2 lakh people in the district are getting benefits from it, he said.

Patnaik further informed that the 220/33 KV under construction Grid Station in Baliguda would be completed soon benefiting 70,000 families in K. Nuagaon, Tumudibandh, Kotgarh, Daringbadi and Baliguda blocks. This will also improve the supply of piped water in the area, he added.

Around 6.50 lakh people of the district can avail the benefits of the smart health card. With this, the BSKY health cards have been distributed in 16 districts of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister lauded Kandhamal district for its tourism and organic crops. He said that Kandhamal is a land of gold. Organic crops, especially Kandhamal turmeric, are now one of the most popular brands in the country. Kandhamal has a lot of opportunities in this regard as there is now a growing interest in organic crops.

He also said that Kandhamal is a center of attraction for tourists across the country for eco-tourism, adding that the state government is working hard to develop the two sectors.