Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday announced ‘Urban Wage Employment’ initiative that aims at uplifting the economically backward sections living in 114 municipality areas of the state.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a total of 4.5 lakh daily wagers, labourers and poor families will be benefitted from this initiative.

The ‘Urban Wage Employment’ scheme will start from April and continue till September. It will be implemented in association with the women of Mission Shakti. The beneficiaries will get their share of wages in their bank accounts every week.

Under this initiative, various labour oriented projects such as desilting of drains, removal of wastages, digging up and resurrection of water bodies, renovation of parks, playgrounds and other open spaces, plantation drives, toilet construction, beautification of town areas and removal of construction debris will be taken up, the notification from CMO said.

The statement also mentions that local artists are going to be benefitted from this initiative. They will be engaged in wall painting and likes.

Special attention will be given to ensure that social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government in its fight against COVID-19 are strictly followed while carrying out the projects.

PNN