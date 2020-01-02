Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Thursday, laid foundation stones and inaugurated 27 infrastructure development projects worth Rs 114 crore for Boudh district through videoconferencing.

The projects included the inauguration of drinking water project for Boudh town and foundation stone of Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Official sources said Rs 70 crore would be spent for the construction of Boudh district headquarters hospital.

The other projects included road, sports complex and construction of girl’s hostel.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Boudh Mahostav and hoped that the Mahotsav will create opportunities for artists apart from promoting art and culture in the state.