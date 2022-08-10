Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate ‘Raksha Bandhan Ustav’ and urged people to remain alert during the festival, a CMO official said Wednesday.

Patnaik has urged the party leaders, workers and other well wishers not to visit his residence on the occasion on Thursday as he has decided not to take part in Raksha Bandhan Ustav this time, the official said.

He, however, wished the people of the state for Raksha Bandhan and advised them to celebrate the festival with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Patnaik has not been celebrating major festivals for the last couple of years due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Earlier during pre-COVID period also, the chief minister has many times skipped the celebrations due to natural calamities and disasters.

PTI