Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised Wednesday the economic revival package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Naveen Patnaik said the package will now largely mitigate the distress of the working class.

“The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate the distress of working class. The working class has been severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown thereafter,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

Naveen Patnaik said the economic revival package has given hope to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast MSME sector, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Tuesday announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. This was to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman released the first tranche of the package, Wednesday.

Odisha handling of the COVID-19 crisis has come in for praise from all quarters. The way the state administration has kept under check is really commendable.

IANS