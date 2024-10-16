Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Wednesday congratulated National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on being sworn in as the Chief Minister and Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, the first elected government in the Union territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

Taking to X, Patnaik said: “Congratulate @OmarAbdullah ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #JammuAndKashmir. I wish under your leadership Jammu and Kashmir develops further with the support of people. Best wishes.”

PTI