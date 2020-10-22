Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday shared a spectacular picture of Lingaraj Temple on his Twitter handle.

“Pure bliss to see the sublime atmosphere around #Lingaraj Temple. Grateful to all who donated & relocated for the transformation #5T” read the tweet.

ଆହାଃ, କି ମନମୁଗ୍ଧକର! ଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜ ମନ୍ଦିର ଏକ ଦିବ୍ୟ ଅନୁଭବ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ଅଭିମୁଖେ। ଜମି ଦାନ କରିଥିବା ଓ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତିଟି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ମୁଁ କୃତଜ୍ଞ Pure bliss to see the sublime atmosphere around #LingarajTemple. Grateful to all who donated & relocated for the transformation#5T pic.twitter.com/tgHFvWNh9i — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 22, 2020

With an aim to develop the Ekamra Kshetra (Old Town area) in the state capital as a heritage city, the eviction drive around the 11th century Lingaraj temple was launched December 9, 2019. A total of 225 shops constructed around the temple complex were demolished.

As of now, the open space in front of the shrine has been earmarked for pedestrians only and vehicle movement here has been restricted, it is learnt.

The CM had announced a redevelopment plan for the shrine and its periphery December 12, 2019. A total of nine projects including a magnificent entrance to Old Town, development of Kedar Gouri and Mukteswar Temples, renovation of Bindu Sagar Lake etc are parts of the redevelopment plan.

PNN