Bhubaneswar: Puri became Monday the first town in India to provide 24×7 quality tap water to all its residents, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the supply system. The ‘drink from tap’ project has been commissioned under the ‘Sujal Mission’ scheme.

Addressing the residents of Puri virtually during the inauguration Patnaik said, “It is a landmark day and a new chapter has been added in the development history of Odisha. All families in the Lord’s abode will receive clean and hygienic drinking water supply directly from the taps today onwards. Under ‘drink from tap’ project of Sujal Mission, you will be able to fetch water directly from the tap to drink. There is no need for storage or a filter. Tap-water will be available 24×7.”

Also read: OHRC takes suo motu cognizance of Sheikh Hyder’s ‘encounter’ death, seeks report

The project will benefit over 2.5 lakh residents of Puri.

Notably, the Sujal Mission was launched by the Odisha government October 13, 2020, in order to ensure quality tap drinking water for more than 1.5 million people residing in around 15 urban areas.

The ambitious project includes 24×7 helpline centre with IVRS support for quick grievance redressal, mobile water testing laboratories and quick response team for timely address of supply-related issues. The government has planned to cover all urban areas under Sujal Mission by March 2022.

PNN