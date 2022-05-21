Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Friday three industrial projects and performed ground-breaking ceremony of 10 others involving total investment of Rs 1,218 crore. These diversified projects ranging across food processing, tourism, paper/packaging, manufacturing, and polymers and plastic sectors will create potential employment for over 3,390 persons in the state. These industrial will be located across various districts including Balasore, Khurda, Bargarh.

Congratulating the companies, Naveen Patnaik said Odisha is fast emerging as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from metal and minerals to food processing.

“Targeting the development of a conducive environment for industrial development, my government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and prompt doing business environment for the investors in Odisha,” Patnaik said.

The chief minister said the state’s relationship with the industries has been fruitful both in the context of economic development and also social development. One of the key reasons why Odisha was able to post a successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was this synergetic government-industry relationship, he pointed out.

Patnaik further said: “We were able to quickly re-purpose various industrial units to manufacture and deliver critical services during the pandemic period. As we move out of the pandemic, the government’s focus on the 5T philosophy towards the development of the industrial sector has further strengthened.”

“This philosophy has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the state,” the chief minister added.

Among others, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Principal Secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma and MSME Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra attended the event held through virtual mode.