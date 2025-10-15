Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced that former minister and prominent woman leader Snehangini Chhuria will be the party’s candidate for the Nuapada Assembly bypoll.

I wish to declare that Snehangini Chhuria, a strong leader from western Odisha, has served in our BJD ministry in the past and also served in many important portfolios. She always fought for the poor and downtrodden, and women in particular. We have concluded in our party that she will be the candidate from BJD for the by-elections in Nuapada, Patnaik said.

Chhuria, a former minister and two-time MLA from Attabira assembly segment in neighbouring Baragarh district, was not in the race for the party ticket for the bypoll.

The regional party found itself in a fix after Jay Dholakia, son of the late sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia and once seen as its probable candidate for the bypoll, joined the BJP and is the saffron party’s candidate for the bypoll.

Snehangini Chhuria had lost the 2024 elections from the Attabira Assembly constituency.