Cuttack: On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday visited Netaji’s birth place in Janakinath Bhavan in Odia Bazaar and paid homage to the freedom fighter.

He offered a floral tribute and unfurled the Tricolour on this occasion.

Making the day more special, CM Patnaik also laid the foundation stone of the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar. After the programme, the CM announced that the State government would hold a year-long programme for Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary.

“Netaji’s role in strengthening India’s struggle for independence was unmatched. His patriotism and courage are glorious in the history of India,” said the CM.

Informing about the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal, he said that the terminal will be built in such a way that it will remind people of Netaji.

There will be glimpses of Netaji’s life everywhere at the terminal. Whoever visits the terminal will get a vibe of Netaji’s courage and return with a message of the great leader’s patriotism. The terminal will help enhance the prestige of the Millennium City, he added.

The new bus terminal, which will be built under 5T initiative of the State government, will have all the modern facilities. The proposed terminal spreading over 11,000 square metres area can accommodate 180 buses.

