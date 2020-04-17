Bhubaneswar: On the death anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister and legendry freedom fighter Biju Patnaik, his son and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday paid him his humble tributes.

Taking to Twitter, Naveen said Biju Babu’s mantra of staying connected to people and his dedication for the upliftment of the society continues to inspire him and his party.

Biju Patnaik was born March 5, 1916 to Lakshminarayan and Ashalata Patnaik in Cuttack and breathed his last in New Dehli April 17, 1997. He served as the Chief Minister of Odisha from 1961 to 1963 and again from 1990-1995.

Fondly called ‘Biju Babu’, he is remembered for his brave participation in the Indian Independence Movement and industrialisation of the state after independence.