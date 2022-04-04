Hyderabad: It’s been a long time since the news related to Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s possible collaboration has come out.

Now that the makers have apparently decided to roll the movie, here is an important update.

It is reported that the regular shoot for this yet-to-be-started movie will begin soon, while the post-production works are going on. Naveen Polishetty, who was last seen in Jathi Rathnalu, will play a titular role in the movie, alongside Anushka.

Read Also – ‘KGF’ star Yash all set to conquer new frontiers

Mahesh P of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame to helm this project, which is produced by UV Creations on a grand scale. More details about the movie will be out soon, as the makers have planned for an official announcement regarding the shooting, in a couple of days.

Anushka Shetty, the actress from Baahubali was once a sought-after actress. In recent times, however, the heroine who seems to have become picky about roles has not acted in a film. This movie is supposed to be her comeback, and hence anticipation is doubled.