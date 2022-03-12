Hyderabad: ‘Baahubali’ actress Anushka Shetty has completed 17 years in the movie industry. One of her producers Neelima Guna expressed gratitude for Anushka’s special interest and dedication she puts in the roles she essays.

‘Rudramadevi’ producer Neelima Guna, the daughter of the movie’s director Guna Sekhar, takes to her social media profiles to congratulate Anushka on the completion of 17 years in the movies.

Neelima Guna’s heartfelt note reads, “Congratulations Sweety Garu on completing 17 years in the film industry. Your commitment to work, the impeccable team spirit, and the support you show to your team members of every film that you’re a part of is something I really admire, for it gives them renewed energy at every step to give their best.”

“We simply cannot imagine ‘Rudramadevi’ without you, thank you for all that you did for the role. Wishing you amazing blockbusters ahead and lots of good wishes!”, Neelima adds.

Neelima Guna had worked with Anushka for their movie ‘Rudramadevi’, in which Anushka essayed the role of Kakatiya Queen- Rudrama Devi.

Anushka Shetty, who is also called ‘Sweety’ has been in the movies for 17 years now. She made her acting debut in Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu movie ‘Super’ alongside Nagarjuna and Ayesha Takia. She was later seen in major Telugu hits ‘Billa’, ‘Vikramarkudu’, ‘Vedam’, and many others.

Anushka, who played meaty roles at the beginning of her career, later earned a cult following with her movie ‘Arundhathi’, in which she played the God-child ‘Jejamma’. Her role in ‘Baahubali’ as Devasena earned her pan-India fandom.