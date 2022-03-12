Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee Saturday said he has commenced shooting for his next film Gulmohar.

The movie is being directed by Rahul V Chittella, known for his 2016 anthology Shor Se Shuruaat. Fox Star Studios is backing the project.

Details about the plot are under wraps.

In an Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor said he is excited to start the work on his next.

“Gulmohar Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!!wish us luck!! @Foxstarstudio @rahulchittella #sharmilatagore @surajsharmagram @simranrishibagga @kaveriseth @utsavijhamusic @talatazizofficial @eeshitnarain,” he wrote alongside a picture of the clapboard.

Besides Bajpayee, the film will also star veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Life of Pi fame Suraj Sharma.