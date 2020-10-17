Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday visited Puri after a long gap and reviewed progress of various development projects being taken up under ABADHA scheme.

After reaching the Srimandir, Naveen offered prayers to Lord Patitapabana from Singhadwar, had darshan of Neelachakra and prayed to Lord Jagannath for the well-being of the people of Odisha.

Naveen also reviewed all aspects of Puri Heritage Corridor project during the tour.

On south-east side, from erstwhile Emaar Math site, he reviewed the arrangements that are being planned for queue management system. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian.

Patnaik advised the officials concerned to ensure that devotees have hassle-free entry through Singhadwar and adequate arrangements are made for their comfort when they are waiting in queue for darshan.

He advised senior officials of the temple administration to use technology for ensuring safety and security so that arrangements made are not very obtrusive.

While reviewing from the southern side of the Meghanada Wall, he advised the officials to create tree-shaded spaces so that ‘Parikrama’ is comfortable with special emphasis on universal access.

“The heritage corridor should be designed in such a manner that persons with disabilities should be able to go around ‘Parikrama’ on their own,” Patnaik said.

The officials were directed not to put utilities like electric substation or control in master plan next to Meghanada Wall. The present CESU control room here will be shifted.

Devotees doing ‘Parikrama’ should have unhindered view of the majesty of Meghanada Wall. For devotees coming from faraway places, adequate arrangements for keeping their belongings should be made, he directed.

Reviewing the work progress in northern side, he advised the officials to make adequate arrangements for serving Mahaprasad to a large number of devotees at one go. For elderly devotees, adequate arrangements for electric carts should be made so that they don’t face any issue even if they are to park their vehicles at a distance, he said.

The Chief Minister directed to complete land acquisition for the corridor by January 1, 2021. He also thanked the people who have donated land for the project and appreciated the officials and employees of various departments and the district administration for their work.