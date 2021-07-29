Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen the food security system, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday rolled out the ‘one nation, one ration’ programme throughout the state.

With this, the programme, was already piloted in Bhubaneswar, has now been extended to all parts of the state.

Henceforth, all ration cardholders of the state and from outside the state can get their ration in Odisha. Similarly, people of Odisha residing in other states can also get their ration as per their choice. This facility will be made available in all 10,578 fair price shops across the state.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of fortified rice under the public distribution system (PDS) in Malkangiri district on pilot basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, “Living with dignity is the right of every individual and no one can deprive the poor of this right. We have always respected this right of people through our various programmes and schemes. We will continue to work for the welfare of the poor.”

Stating that the food security scheme is the biggest welfare scheme of his government, Naveen said about 3.5 crore members of 93 lakh families are getting benefits of the scheme. In 2008, the state government had started supplying rice at `2 per kg to the ration cardholders. Later, the price of the rice was reduced to Re 1 per kg in 2013.

He reiterated his commitment that not a single poor would be deprived of food security. As the fortified rice contains Vitamin B-12 and folic acid, he hoped that it would be helpful for the health of poor, especially women and girls.

Highlighting various welfare schemes of the state, he said the government has taken steps for free education to children along with food security. The government is providing school uniforms, shoes, books, bicycles and other facilities to the students, Patnaik said.

Free medical care is being provided to everyone in all government healthcare facilities. In addition, various livelihood schemes are being implemented for the poor. Mission Shakti scheme has given livelihood support to the women while the whole nation has praised the KALIA scheme for farmers, he added.

Covid has taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of people, especially the poor. Hence, the state government has granted `2,000-crore livelihood assistance for farmers, women and labourers for which development has been achieved in socio-economic sector, he added.

Attending the function, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain highlighted the various steps being taken by the state government to ensure food security for the poor. He said that Odisha has become one of the leading states in the country in food security.

Among others, ministers Tusharkanti Behera, Bikram Keshari Arukha & Ashok Panda, MLAs Purna Chandra Baka, Bikram Kumar Panda & Ananta Narayan Jena spoke at the function. 5T Secretary VK Pandian coordinated the programme.