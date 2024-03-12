Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each ‘Bhagabata Tungi’ across Odisha to make them efficient.

Bhagabata Tungi is a small cottage where the villagers after days hard work assemble to discuss religion, scriptures and culture. These places are considered central to the spiritual, cultural and social fabric of Odisha’s rural life.

The Bhagabata Tungi functions as a binding force which keep the villages united. They are also considered symbol of culture and tradition.

In order to make the 7,200 Bhagabata Tungis in the state more active, efficient and vibrant, the chief minister has sanctioned Rs 50,000 for each of these Tungis.

The development of Bhagabata Tungis will be done through the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, a press release issued by the CMO said.

PTI