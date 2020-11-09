Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched four online services of the water resources department.

Naveen launched Secha Samadhan mobile app developed by the Odisha Computer Application Centre to redress the grievances of farmers on irrigation issues. Farmers can now lodge grievances through the mobile app by uploading photos and videos on irrigation issues directly to the water resources department. The status of the grievances will be informed to concerned farmers through SMSes.

Naveen said farmers are the biggest beneficiaries of the water resources department and therefore, the online service will be immensely helpful in addressing their grievances and help the department provide more responsible and transparent services through the use of technology.

He also launched a portal for online submission of applications for community lift irrigation projects under the Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY).

The CM rolled out online allocation of water to industries through Go Swift portal and allocationod.nic.in website for other commercial establishments.

He hoped that online services provided to industries and other business establishments would also be useful for them and that it would help in meeting the target of providing government services to people at their doorsteps.

He directed the water resources department to expedite the preparation of the digital master roll.

Among others, Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, department secretary Anu Garg and secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian attended the event.