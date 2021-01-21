Bhubaneswar: As part of its 5T initiative, the state government has conceptualised Konark Heritage Area Development Plan (KHADP) to transform the physical infrastructure in and around the temple complex and enhance the visitor’s experience.

The Works department Thursday made a detailed presentation of the KHADP before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who asked the officials to develop the Konark temple area as world class tourist destination.

The main goals of the project are to celebrate the grandeur of the Sun Temple, enhance visitor’s experience and provide economic boost to local businesses and tourism-based economy not only in Konark, but in the entire Puri district and whole state, official sources said.

The conceptualised plan aims to improve and develop the physical infrastructure around the Konark complex and integrate it seamlessly with the ancient heritage. About 35 acres of areas near the Sun Temple will be beautified with landscaping and other tourist amenities.

Under the project, the government plans to construct a 3.4 km long 6-lane outer ring road to divert all traffic and boost connectivity of Konark with the main urban areas and tourist destinations such as Puri, Kakatpur and Bhubaneswar, sources said.

All access roads from the outer ring road to the Konark Heritage Zone will be improved to facilitate the movement of visitors by creating pedestrian-friendly streets. All major junctions leading to Puri, Kakatpur and Bhubaneswar will be improved to facilitate smooth traffic movement, while dedicated drop-off and pick-up points will be developed for the convenience of tourists as well as traffic management.

While street vendors will be relocated to one corner through systematic planning and uniform construction, the existing parking area in the north-east corner of the temple will be extended and improved to accommodate buses, 4-wheelers along with para-transit services and e-vehicles with charging points.

Similarly, the existing open-air theater near the temple will be developed to provide round-the-year visitors’ experience.

The government has appealed to everyone to submit their suggestions on this master plan to konark.obcc@gmail.com by neat February 17.