Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched three transformational projects including virtual police station of Odisha Police aimed at reducing human interface with police stations.

At a special function, Naveen launched the three projects—Virtual Police Station, Road Accident Case Documents Module and Medico Legal Opinion System at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

“One of the main objectives under 5T is to reduce the necessity to go to the government offices. The virtual police station that has been inaugurated today is a huge step in this regard,” the Chief Minister said.

One of the major problems faced by the public while lodging FIR in theft cases is jurisdiction issue. With the launch of Virtual Police Station in the motor vehicle theft cases, the public can now directly lodge FIRs online in a hassle-free manner, he said.

Another major issue relating to settlement of insurance claim in road accident cases was availability of relevant documents. This will be solved by the online Road Accident Case Module, he said, adding, “This will do away with the role of middlemen, which will, in effect reduce corruption.”

The Medico Legal Opinion System will help both police and doctors, ensure transparency, reduce delay and also help in reducing extraneous considerations or interference while giving medical opinion in sensitive cases.

The virtual police station is an online mechanism established at the State Crime Records Bureau in Bhubaneswar. It will facilitate online registration of FIR in unknown motor vehicle theft cases. If a case remains undetected for 21 days, final form shall be auto generated at CCTNS. It will benefit citizens for claiming insurance in motor vehicle theft cases. A citizen can also file FIR through citizens portal or Sahayata mobile app.

Road Accident Case Documents Module is a web-based application which can be accessed by visiting the site www.imsop.odisha.gov.in This module will help insurance companies or the victims in downloading the required documents like FIR, final form, spot map, MVI report, inquest, post mortem report, driving license, registration certificate or any other document as required.

The government has implemented the project in an aim to remove the role of middlemen and expedite the process of insurance claims. Complainants can access the site by filling up requisite details and OTP sent to mobile number mentioned in FIR.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra said that the effects of 5T initiatives are visible in the Home department. There is a visible transformation in the behaviour towards women and children at police stations, he stated. DGP Abhay outlined the details of the three initiatives. 5T Secretary VK Pandian appreciated the transformation the police department is witnessing. He said the government is receiving good feedback on police activities in the districts.