Bhubaneswar: On World Environment Day, Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhuntia Friday called upon farmers and other stakeholders to adopt the old tradition of farming with new methods.

Inaugurating the state-level celebration of World Environment Day-2026 in Bhubaneswar, Singkhuntia said the traditional farming system was helpful in protecting the environment. Therefore, keeping in mind the basic principles of the old tradition, new systems should be adopted, he suggested.

“It is the duty of all of us to maintain a healthy balance between humans, society and environment,” he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government is moving forward steadily towards creating a green, clean and climate-resilient Odisha, the minister said.

Singkhuntia said his department is working to turn environmental protection into a mass movement through public awareness programmes and community-based environmental management.

Expressing his view that creating a safe and healthy environment for future generations is the government’s ultimate goal, he said that the #NowForClimate campaign is being promoted for climate-friendly lifestyles and sustainable environmental practices.

Congratulating 205 institutions and 207 individuals who have been awarded the “Prakriti Mitra” and “Prakriti Dutha” awards for their outstanding contribution in the field of environmental protection, he called upon everyone to join this mass movement by adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

On World Environment Day, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati joined the plantation drive at Atal Van, Lok Bhavan.

“Environmental conservation is not merely a duty but a commitment to future generations. Every tree planted today strengthens our collective efforts towards a greener, healthier, and more sustainable tomorrow. Environmental responsibility must become an integral part of our daily lives. Through collective awareness and action, we can safeguard our planet and ensure a future where progress and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” the governor wrote on X.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, he appealed to the people of Odisha to plant at least one tree. “Together, let us build a greener, healthier and more sustainable future,” he appealed to the public.

The day was celebrated at various organisations and institutions across Odisha. AIIMS Bhubaneswar organised a tree plantation drive on its campus, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and public health promotion.

AIIMS Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said that environmental conservation is an integral component of disease prevention and overall well-being. He also encouraged all stakeholders to adopt eco-friendly practices and actively contribute to environmental protection.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across the state enthusiastically celebrated World Environment Day with a series of meaningful and eco-friendly activities.

The day-long observance commenced with a massive tree plantation drive across EMRS campuses, where hundreds of tribal students and teachers actively participated in planting native saplings.

PTI