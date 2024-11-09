New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength at the Blue Flag Beach of Puri in Odisha on the occasion of Navy Day December 4, officials said Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu has consented to be the chief guest for the event, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

This event showcases the Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhances maritime awareness among citizens and honours India’s rich seafaring heritage.

The 2024 ‘Operational Demonstration’ or ‘Op Demo’ is set to be held against the backdrop of the pristine Blue Flag Beach that symbolises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of the state of Odisha, the statement said.

Puri received the Blue Flag Beach certification a few years ago.

The Blue Flag designation signifies an eco-tourism model aimed at providing beachgoers with clean and hygienic bathing facilities, a safe environment, and sustainable development practices.

The Indian Navy said it is working closely with the Odisha government and local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach.

The event will also be broadcast live on national television and streamed via the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel to reach a wider audience, it added.

In 2022, Murmu witnessed the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on December 4.

PTI