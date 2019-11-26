New Delhi: Even though the Indian entries at the International Emmy Awards failed to win a single prize, it was a great moment as the country had a number of nominations. However, the Emmy Awards turned out to be memorable for actor of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

There were two shows competing in the ‘Best Drama’ category and Nawazuddin was a part of both. He first walked the red carpet when the name of Sacred Games was announced and then went on stage as part of the winning team of the UK show McMafia.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a Mumbai gangster in Sacred Games, in which he stars as mafia don Ganesh Gaitonde. In McMafia, too he is a crook and gangster and appears as Dilly Mahmood, the Indian partner of the London-based son of a Russian crime lord.

After the award function which took place in New York, Tuesday, the Indian actor celebrated the win with the show’s director James Watkins and producer Dixie Linder

Tagging his McMafia co-stars, Nawazuddin wrote in a post: “It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York with one of my favourite directors James Watkins for our work McMafia. Congratulations, James Norton, David Strathairn, Merab Ninidze, Oshri Cohen and Team McMafia.” James Norton plays the protagonist – the son of a Russian criminal father who gets dragged into the dangerous world of his family business.

McMafia, which premiered on BBC in the UK and on AMC in USA in January 2018, aired in India on Zee Cafe. It is based on the 2008 book ‘McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld’ by journalist Misha Glenny.

In an interview earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shared that director James Watkins cast him in McMafia after seeing his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Ahead of the awards, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted hanging out with his Sacred Games co-stars Kubbra Sait and Radhika Apte and directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

