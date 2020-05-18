Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to the actor claiming maintenance and divorce.

The notice was sent to the Sacred Games star May 7 through email and WhatsApp due to the unavailability of speed post amid the coronavirus pandemic, lawyer for Aaliya (Anjali), Abhay Sahai said.

The lawyer also said that Nawazuddin is yet to respond to the notice. “Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp.

“However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce,” Sahai said Monday.

The 45-year-old actor is currently in his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members, where he reached on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra.

“Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” Nawazuddin tweeted Monday.

Sahai said he can’t divulge the details of the notice as it is confidential, but said the allegations against the actor as well as his family members are “quite serious”.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya, who got married in 2009, have two children. Previously, the actor had a short-lived arranged marriage with Sheeba.

PTI