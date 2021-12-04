Nayagarh: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids Saturday morning on five places associated with an Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) in Nayagarh district, who has been identified as Jayant Kumar Dash.

Vigilance raids were conducted as Dash allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

“Simultaneous searches were carried out at five different locations on the strength of a warrant issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar. Separate teams of the anti-corruption department consisting four DSPs, eight Inspectors, a sub-Inspector and four ASIs took part in the raids,” an official informed.

Locations, where searches began early in the morning, include a four-storey building at Lenkudipada, two double-storey buildings at Gandhi Sahi lane in Odagaon, a single-storey building at Dash’s native place Biruda village and his office in Nayagarh town.

During the search operation, cash amounting to Rs 2.74 lakh, a four-wheeler and three two-wheelers were seized by the sleuths.

Total value of Dash’s movable and immovable properties has not been ascertained yet. Several important documents were seized from his residence, the Vigilance official informed.

PNN