Nayagarh: Police arrested a man Wednesday evening for allegedly impersonating himself as the Home Secretary of Odisha and duping several persons of lakhs of rupees in Nayagarh district.

According to local police sources, Chandpur police were on the lookout for the accused identified as Kanhu Pradhan of Tangi area in Khurda district. Pradhan had allegedly cheated people in Ranpur area in Nayagarh district over the last two months.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of Chandpur in Khurda conducted a raid on a house in Cuttack and arrested the 35-year-old man.

Police seized a car, fake identity cards of different departments, two mobile phones, a number of bank passbooks and cheque books, 15 ATM cards and laptops including a diary from his possession.

Kanhu used to pretend to be a senior government official and promise local unemployed youths of providing government jobs in exchange of money. He also cheated people by making false assurance of getting their works done at different government offices.

Kanhu is the prime accused in a double murder case at Raipada area, the police sources said.

PNN