Nayagarh: At a time when Nayagarh district’s child sex ratio is a matter of concern, Kanchanbili, a nondescript village of Kridaspur panchayat under Nayagarh block in this district, is the saving grace.

The district’s sex ratio of 855 girls per 1000 boys has been a cause of headache for the district administration. And if figures available at Kanchanbili Anganwadi centre are anything to by, in the age group of 0-6, there are 35 girls against 34 boys. It is only example in the district where girls are more than the number of boys. In the 3-6 years age category, the ratio is 21 girls against 16 boys.

It should also be stated here that while 17 girls in the 3-6 years age group have enrolled in the village Anganwadi centre, the number for the boys stands at 10.

Earlier, the village had more boys than girls. Now the situation has changed for better as the villagers are aware about the importance of the boys-girls ratio.

“If the number of girls in our village has increased and our child sex ratio has improved, it is only due to awareness,” observed Anganwadi worker, Kanchanbili, Bishnupriya Pradhan.

Though there has been no official declaration to refer Kanchanbili village as an ‘ideal village’ regarding the child sex ratio, it has become a prime example, pointed out some senior villagers.

The village’s population is 802 among which there are 430 males and 372 females.

