New Delhi: Tamil cinema star Nayanthara announced her upcoming film Rakkayie on the occasion of her 40th birthday Monday.

The actor shared the title teaser of the period action movie on her official Instagram page.

“In a land where justice is but a memory… There lived a mother whose world was her child… But when her daughter’s life is threatened by a monster… She does not flee… She does not falter… Instead, she declares war,” she captioned the post.

The 2.34-minute teaser shows Nayanthara as a woman wielding a sickle and a staff against a horde of men to protect her baby.

Rakkayie is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy. The Tamil film is produced by Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studios.

It will also release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.