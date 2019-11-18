Mumbai: Actress Nayanthara rang in her 34th birthday with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in New York where she’s on a holiday over the past few days. Vignesh Shivan shared a picture from their holiday and wrote on Instagram: “The sky and her smile – surreal. Bringing in her birthday in New York.”

On their holiday, Nayanthara and Vignesh also met producer Boney Kapoor and his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Nayanthara, who was last seen on screen in Kolayuthir Kaalam, is currently shooting Tamil thriller Netrikann, a remake of South Korean thriller Blind.

Netrikann marks the maiden collaboration of Nayanthara and filmmaker Milind Rau, who had previously directed Tamil horror-thriller Aval featuring Siddharth and Andrea. There are also reports that Nayanthara has signed a Telugu film recently. However, details regarding the project are yet to be officially announced.

On the career front, Vignesh has just completed shooting for upcoming Tamil web series for Netflix. Tipped to be an anthology drama on honour killing; the series will also feature segments directed by Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Sudha Kongara. In the portion directed by Vignesh Shivn, actors Anjali and Kalki Koechlin have essayed pivotal roles.

If everything goes planned, Sivakarthikeyan’s film with Vignesh will go on the floors from early next year. Apparently, the delay in the commencement of the project is because of Lyca Productions opting out of the project in the last minute.