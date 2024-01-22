Mumbai: Superstar Nayanthara, who found herself in the middle of a controversy related to her recent film Annapoorni, is enjoying some much needed downtime with her kids.

The Jawan actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her sons Uyir and Ulgham.

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black polka-dot top, and her face is only partially visible. Her son leans his head comfortably on his mother’s shoulder.

Nayanthara wrote in the caption, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face”.

The actress shared another picture with both her sons in her arms in the stories section of her Instagram.

She used the hit track ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ performed by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad from Nitya Mehra’s 2016 romantic sci-fi film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ in the background of her post.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara offered an apology over her latest Tamil film, ‘Annapoorani’, a week after the makers were accused of hurting religious sentiments and the movie was pulled down from Netflix.

She wrote, ‘Jai Shri Ram. I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent events concerning our film, ‘Annapoorani’. Crafting ‘Annapoorani’ was not just a cinematic endeavour but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life’s journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower… In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt.”