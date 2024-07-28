Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed IAS officer NBS Rajput as the principal secretary to Governor Raghubar Das.

The 1999-batch IAS officer has been assigned this role following his return from central deputation, according to a notification by the state’s General Administration and Public Grievances Department Sunday.

Saswat Mishra, the current principal secretary to the Governor, has been posted as principal secretary of the finance department.

Mishra will also retain his additional responsibilities as principal secretary of the energy department and chairman of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), the notification added.

PTI