Mumbai: The problems of actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and a few others are far from over. Well as per sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the probe agency is gearing up for more arrests. It includes celebrities as well as other crucial members of the drug supply chain. The NCB has found some links to pursue the drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is quietly pursuing those links.

Sources also said that NCB chief Rakesh Asthana was here recently to review the drug trafficking case. He has done it and given orders to proceed in arresting those who are allegedly involved in the trade. Asthana has also asked his officers ‘not to consider names’ while making arrests. It is this development which should worry the celebrities.

The NCB, sources said that they have also identified some people who act during the day and supply drugs at night. These are small-time actors who have a healthy source of income by supplying drugs. Some of them don’t even consume drugs yet are involved in trafficking to eke out a comfortable living.

The NCB, since it started probing the case, has so far arrested 20 people including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The latter spent a little close to a month behind bars before she got bail. However, her brother Showik is still in jail as the Mumbai High Court ruled that he ‘appears to be an important link in the chain of drug dealers’.

Also read: No clean chit given to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: NCB

Other than Deepika, Sara and Shraddha, the NCB sleuths had also questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi last month. As per NCB sources some of these persons may be called for questioning again. Also in the list are a few other big names who the NCP is planning to call.

On the supply side, the NCB has already busted a module in Kerala’s Kasaragod that was linked to the Bollywood case. It is now tracking down the main narcotics suppliers to Mumbai. The NCB is confident that even if one of these suppliers can be apprehended, they will be able to acquire vital information.

So for those who may have thought that everything is hushed up in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug related case it is not so. The second act of the drama is about to beginning and as per some sources it is going to be ‘far more exciting’ than the first.