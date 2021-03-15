New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty. She was arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty is currently in Mumbai and she is not allowed to leave that city.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea March 18.

October 7, last year the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the Rhea and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000. It had however rejected the bail plea her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. Also the bail plea alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar was turned down.

Rhea, her brother and the other accused were arrested in September last year by the NCB.

While granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, the high court had directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB. They were also asked not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court. It had also asked Rhea to visit the NCB office at 11.00am on the first day of every month for next six months.

All those who have been granted bail, including Rhea, will also have to seek permission of the NCB’s investigating officer to go out of Mumbai, the court had said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra June 14 last year.