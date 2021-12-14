Mumbai: Cracking the whip, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized banned drugs of different kinds concealed in strange places like grocery and eatables, stethoscope, helmet, oven and pipes, in the past four days, and arrested an Ivorian national, a top official said here Tuesday.

In total, 2.29 kg Amphetamine, 3.90 kg Opium, and 2.52 kg Zolpidem tablets have been seized, which were bound for various international destinations like Switzerland, Australia, the US, Dubai, Maldives and New Zealand, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

A consignment of 490 gm Amphetamine from Dongri (South Mumbai) was found concealed in a stethoscope at Andheri, and another 941 gm of Amphetamine was hidden in bicycle helmets and bangles, both bound for Australia.

The NCB seized 3.90 kg Opium stashed in a microwave destined for Maldives, and 2.52 kg Zolpidem tablets concealed in eatables and groceries intended for the US, he said.

Another parcel originating from Dongri to Dubai and New Zealand revealed 848 gm Amphetamine concealed in hose pipes and tie box, while 17 gm Amphetamine were found in a 1TB computer hard disk bound for Switzerland.

“Cases have been registered in all these cases of seizures and further investigations are underway,” said Wankhede on the series of swoops.

IANS