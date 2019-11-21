New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said Thursday his party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have ‘complete unanimity’ on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and they will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to ‘finalise the architecture of the alliance’.

The Congress and NCP will hold deliberations with its pre-poll allies – the Peasants Workers Party (PWP), Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksh, CPI(M) – in Mumbai before meeting the Shiv Sena.

The national capital this week saw marathon meetings between the top leaders of the Congress and the NCP to explore the possibility of forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena, a party whose ideology is poles apart from the duo.

“The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have completed discussions on all issues. There is complete unanimity on all issues,” Chavan told reporters.

“Decision will be taken tomorrow (Friday) on what the architecture of the alliance will be. The final decision will be announced in Mumbai,” Chavan said, adding that the announcement of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) will clarify all the details of the new government.

Chavan also pointed out that only after all the issues are discussed and cleared by the three parties, the alliance will move towards staking claim to form the government.

When asked whether the chief minister’s post will be rotational and what will be the seat sharing formula, Chavan said, “All discussions in public domain is purely speculative.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress and the NCP held separate meetings with its top central and state leaders. They have also been in touch with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In one of the meetings, the Congress Working Committee after a detailed deliberation on the political situation in Maharashtra gave its approval to join hands with the Sena in the state, party sources told this agency.

After the meeting, which was chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress sources said the finer details on the government formation in Maharashtra is expected by Friday.

PTI