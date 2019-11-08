Bhubaneswar: National Commission for Safai Karmcharis (NCSK) Friday reviewed the work at the East Coast Railway (ECoR). The commission met several officials from the department and took stock of the situation during its visit to the zonal office.

A release from the ECoR said, “Manhar Valji Bhai Zala, Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmcharis, along with other members visited ECoR today and reviewed the performance. Zala also discussed various issues of Safai Karmcharis with ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan and other senior officials including Executive Director, Industrial Relations (Railway Board) Alok Kumar.”

Other members of NCSK Narain Dass (Secretary of the commission), Pooran Singh, Consultant, NCSK and Mahendra Prasad, Private Secretary, NCSK were present in the discussion with ECoR GM Vidya Bushan. Earlier, Zala discussed various problems with the members of All India OBC Railway Employees’ Association and All India SC & ST Railway Employees Association of ECoR.

The NCSK has been mandated to monitor the implementation of ‘The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013’ and also the Supreme Court Judgement dated 27.3.2014 of 2003 in Safai Karmcharis Andolan Vs UOI regarding payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the dependent family members of sewer/septic death cases.

The ECoR Officer’s Association also organised a blood donation camp at Railway Central Hospital at Mancheswar. The ECoR GM inaugurated the camp in presence of Additional GM Sudhir Kumar and all Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR. Dr Arundhati Senapati, Medical Director of Railway Central Hospital at Bhubaneswar coordinated the camp. Altogether 36 units of blood were collected in the camp.