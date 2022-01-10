New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Twitter to block the account of actor Siddharth. This is for his ‘lewd and inappropriate’ tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal. The NCW has also written to Maharashtra police seeking registration of an FIR against Siddharth.

A tweet by Siddharth commenting on Saina Nehwal’s remark over the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit had netizens fuming. The NCW claimed the comment was misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman and amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women.

“The commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the matter and register an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The panel has sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for using indecent language against women on social media,” the panel said in a statement.

Sharma has also written to the Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India, to immediately block the actor’s account. The NCW also asked Twitter to take appropriate action against Siddharth for ‘offensive remarks’ on Nehwal’s post ‘thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity’.

Reacting to the row over his remark, Siddharth said, “Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated.”

Nehwal, however, said, “I’m not sure what he meant… I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country.”

Saina’s father Harvir Singh said ‘It is not appropriate for anybody to make such comments against Saina who has never been in any controversy’. Such comments, which are not in good taste, are not acceptable, he added.

Nehwal’s husband badminton player Parupalli Kashyap condemned Siddharth’s tweet.

“This is upsetting for us… Express your opinion but choose better words man. I guess you thought it was cool to say it this way,” Kashyap tweeted.

Reacting to Modi’s security breach during his visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anrachists.”

In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, “Subtle cock champion of the world…Thank God we have protectors of India (sic).” Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that ‘nothing disrespectful was intended’.

“COCK & BULL That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” Siddharth tweeted.