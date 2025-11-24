New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Monday launched a new 24×7 short-code helpline, 14490, to ensure faster and more accessible support for women in distress across the country. The toll-free number serves as an easy-to-remember code connected to NCW’s existing helpline, 7827170170, enabling women to seek assistance without any cost or delay.

According to the Commission, the introduction of the short code strengthens ongoing efforts to provide immediate support to women facing violence, harassment, discrimination, or any form of distress. As the first point of contact, the helpline will continue to guide callers, coordinate with relevant authorities, and facilitate timely interventions for those needing urgent assistance.

NCW has urged citizens, community organisations, educational institutions, and partner groups to widely disseminate the new helpline number so that more women are aware of the support services available to them round the clock.

Notably, the Commission receives thousands of complaints every year, including cases of domestic violence, cyber harassment, stalking, dowry abuse, and other gender-based crimes, many of which leave long-lasting impacts on mental health.

To offer holistic support, the helpline is staffed with professionally trained psychological counsellors from reputed mental health and counselling institutions. The aim is not only to help women register complaints but also to assist them in coping with trauma in a safe and structured manner.

As the apex national body for women’s rights, NCW works to ensure women’s equality and participation in all spheres of life. It focusses on securing their rights and entitlements through policy recommendations, legislative review, enforcement of existing laws, and implementation of schemes and programmes aimed at addressing gender-based discrimination.

The Commission also conducts studies, awareness drives, and legal outreach programmes while operating a digital complaint registration system and dedicated helpline services. Additionally, it addresses specific issues such as human trafficking, cyber safety, and challenges faced by women in the North-East.

Meanwhile, nearly 4.5 lakh crimes against women were reported across India in 2023, marking a marginal increase compared to the previous two years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Delhi continued to remain the most unsafe “mega city” for women for the third consecutive year. Among states, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of cases at 66,381, followed by Maharashtra (47,101), Rajasthan (45,450), West Bengal (34,691), and Madhya Pradesh (32,342).

IANS