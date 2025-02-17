New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a new hearing date after ‘India’s Got Latent’ Youtubers failed to appear in response to its summons regarding derogatory and obscene remarks made on their show.

The Commission had summoned content creators and public figures, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra and Balraj Ghai, to appear before it February 17, 2025 at noon. However, citing concerns over personal safety, prior travel commitments and other logistical challenges, many failed to attend in person, the NCW officials said.

Allahabadia, citing death threats, requested a postponement of three weeks, prompting the Commission to reschedule his hearing to March 6, 2025.

Similarly, Mukhija, expressing safety concerns, requested to appear virtually until conditions stabilize. Her hearing was also moved to March 6.

Raina, currently in the U.S. for a pre-planned tour, assured the NCW of his availability upon return, leading to his hearing being set for March 11, 2025. Singh, on tour in Paris, will return by March 10 and his hearing has also been scheduled for March 11.

Chanchlani, whose lawyer appeared on his behalf citing illness, has been granted a rescheduled hearing March 6.

Meanwhile, Poojari and Bothra did not respond to the summons, drawing condemnation from the NCW, which has reissued a resummon for March 6. Ghai, currently abroad, has been given a hearing date of March 11 upon his return.

The NCW has underscored the importance of cooperation from all individuals summoned and expects them to comply with the revised hearing schedule.

PTI