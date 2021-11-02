Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday published results for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The exam was conducted September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. The result is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Nekta N Swasti Sravan Mishra is the state topper with a score of 99.99 percentile and 75th NEET All India rank. He is a student of SAI International School. Three students have shared the top rank in medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

Telangana’s Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi’s Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra’s Karthika G Nair shared the top rank scoring full marks.

In pursuance of orders of the Supreme Court, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted 3rd National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 throughout the country September 12, 2021 in 202 cities at 3858 centres for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

PNN