New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the refund facility for candidates who appeared in the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination held May 3. Students can now submit their bank account details through the official website to claim a refund of the examination fee.

According to the official notification, the refund option has been made available on the NEET-UG 2026 registration portal. Candidates who had registered for the examination can log in using their application credentials and access the dedicated refund link to complete the process.

To receive the refund, applicants are required to provide essential banking details, including the account holder’s name, bank name, account number, and IFSC code. Candidates also have the option to upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque to help ensure the accuracy of the submitted information.

The NTA clarified that once the bank details are submitted, they will be treated as final, and no corrections or modifications will be allowed afterwards. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all information before submission.

The deadline for submitting bank details for the refund process is May 27, 2026, until 11:50 P.M.

The refund process comes after the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of irregularities and a question paper leak. The controversy sparked widespread concern among students and parents across the country and led to multiple investigations, including a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The original NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across India. However, the exam was later scrapped after reports surfaced that certain individuals had allegedly gained access to the question paper before the examination and distributed it to candidates in exchange for money.

Investigating agencies have so far arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case.

Following the cancellation, the NTA announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will now be conducted June 21. The examination will take place from 2:00 P.M. to 5:15 P.M. (IST), including the time allotted for examination formalities.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for updates related to the refund process and the re-examination schedule.