Bhubaneswar: Thousands of aspirants in Odisha appeared for the NEET-UG re-exam Sunday amid heavy security arrangements, officials said.

The re-exam was held at more than 130 centres across the state.

Police personnel were deployed outside all the centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the test, they said.

The original exam, conducted in May, was cancelled following widespread allegations of a question paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the re-exam across 551 cities in the country and 14 overseas locations in English and 12 Indian languages.

According to NTA, more than 95,000 exam rooms had equipped with CCTV surveillance.

The exam, which started at 2 pm, concluded at 5.15 pm, with the provision of an additional 15 minutes this time.

The government made elaborate arrangements for the transportation of candidates to ensure that they reach the exam centres on time without facing any problems.

Free bus services have been provided from every corner of the state to the examination centres, transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said in a post on X before the exam.

The facility was extended to parents and guardians accompanying the candidates, Jena said.

Additionally, free transport services were made available for candidates to help them return home, he said.

Our government is always committed to the bright future of the students and their convenience, he added.

Candidates and their parents were exempted from road safety and other enforcement activities for the day to ensure that aspirants reached the examination centres on time, said Akash Rana, inspector in-charge of the Traffic Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions was first held May 3.

However, a few days later, the NTA cancelled the exam amidst allegations of a paper leak.